Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: B-Town celebs likely to attend Met Gala 2025

The biggest fashion night of the year, Met Gala, is all set to take place on May 5, 2025. Several fashionistas, influencer and celebrities from the entertainment industry will grace the red carpet.
It is expected that Shah Rukh Khan will make his debut at the Met Gala. If he attends, then he'll be the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet.
The theme of the Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. For the unversed, the Met Gala is a charitable event organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Kabir Singh fame actor and soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani is highly anticipated to attend the Met Gala this year.
Diljit Dosanjh, who recently concluded his global concert Dil-Luminati Tour, is another name on the guest list of the Met Gala 2025.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who wore a mint-green saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in 2024's Met Gala, is likely to attend this year's Met Gala event.
If reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra is likely to attend the Met Gala event, which will take place on May 5, 2025.
