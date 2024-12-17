Riteish Deshmukh Birthday Special: 7 interesting trivia and lesser known facts about the actor

Riteish changed his name from Ritesh to Riteish as a numerology suggestion in 2006.
Riteish met his partner Genelia D'Souza on the sets of his debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam.
The two dated for nearly a decade before finally tying the knot in 2012.
Not many know, that Ritiesh apart from acting is also a professional architect. He also owns a design firm named Evolutions.
Like his father Vilasrao Deshmukh, his brothers Dhiraj and Amit Deshmukh are still active in Maharashtra politics.
Riteish also owns a cricket team named Veer Marathi in Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).
Ritiesh also added one more feather to his hat after he became a film producer and established his own production company named Mumbai Film Company in 2013.
