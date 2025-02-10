 Chhaava to Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Chhaava to Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Image Source : TMDB

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. She is now gearing up for her first film of 2025.

Image Source : TMDB

Rashmika will next be seen in Vicky Kushal starrer Chhaava. The film is releasing on February 14.

Image Source : TMDB

Rashmika also has The Girlfriend in her kitty. The teaser and first look of this film were recently released and were well received.

Image Source : TMDB

Rashmika will also be seen along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar.

Image Source : TMDB

Maddock Films had recently announced 8 news films from their horror-comedy universe. Now Rashmika and Ayushmann will be seen in their first 2025 film, Thama.

Image Source : X

Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor will once again reprise their role of Geetanjali and Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.

Image Source : TMDB

Next : Dhoom Dhaam to Marco, OTT releases of the week

Click to read more..