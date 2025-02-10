Chhaava to Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. She is now gearing up for her first film of 2025.
Rashmika will next be seen in Vicky Kushal starrer Chhaava. The film is releasing on February 14.
Rashmika also has The Girlfriend in her kitty. The teaser and first look of this film were recently released and were well received.
Rashmika will also be seen along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar.
Maddock Films had recently announced 8 news films from their horror-comedy universe. Now Rashmika and Ayushmann will be seen in their first 2025 film, Thama.
Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor will once again reprise their role of Geetanjali and Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.
