Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika Padukone’s Paris Fashion Week 2025 post grabs attention

Image Source : Instagram

Paris Fashion Week is going on and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone from India has arrived to spread her charm. Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen in a very glamorous look to attend the Louis Vuitton show.

Deepika is wearing an oversized blazer with off-white and grey touch, matching hat and black leggings and heels.

Deepika completed her look with black leather gloves, scarf and classic red lipstick.

In the pictures, she is seen standing on a rooftop and the iconic Eiffel Tower is in the background.

Deepika Padukone has posted pictures with a new attitude and style, seeing them Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from reacting.

'Lord have mercy on me,' Ranveer wrote on DP's Instagram post.

Talking about Deepika Padukone's work front, the actress was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

