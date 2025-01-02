Rajkummar Rao Vs Kartik Aaryan: Who had a better 2024?

Rajkummar Rao's first release of 2024 was Srikanth, the biopic of Bollant Industries' CEO Srikanth Bolla. The film made with a budget of Rs 38 crores, the film earned Rs 69 crores.
Kartik Aryan's first release of 2024 was Para Olympian and gold medalist Murlikant Petkar's biopic. Kabir Khan's film was made with Rs 140 crores, the film was able to mint only Rs 78 crore.
Rajkummar's second film of the year was Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film was made with a budget of Rs 40 crore and was able to earn Rs 51 crore.
Kartik's second and last release of 2024 was the multi-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It's cost was Rs 150-180 crore and the horror-comedy minted Rs 424 crore globally.
Rajkummar Rao had one more release last year, titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also featured Triptii Dimri. It was made with just Rs 20 crore and earned Rs 42 crore worldwide.
Overall, Rajkummar had three releases last year and all three were hit. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan had two releases and one of them was a flop. Moreover, Kartik and Rajkummar both were appreciated for their performances in the biopics but in the other films, the actors disappointed big time!
