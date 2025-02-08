Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's photos that speak volumes of their love

This still is from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement
A portrait straight from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadh's honeymoon still from Maldives
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first Diwali after their wedding!
This picture was taken during their first Karwachauth in 2023
A still from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's second Karwa Chauth in 2024.
Parineeti Chopra shared this still from this year's Lohri celebration!
A lovely still from their London vacation. The two had shared a photo dump after their India return.
Next : Who is Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyay?
Click to read more..