Radhika Apte shares maternity photos a week after welcoming her girlchild

Radhika Apte gave birth to her first born last week. The actresses shared the update with this picture on social media.

A actor was blessed with a baby girl, however, she has yet not revealed the name of her daughter.

Radhika Apte is married to Benedict Taylor, who is a British avant-garde violist, violinist and composer

The actress has also shared some clicks from her maternity photoshoot on Tuesday

Radhika Apte announced her pregnancy on the red carpet premiere of her film, Sister Midnight, at the BFI London Film Festival 2024.

The actresses has been away from the limelight for quite some time now but is expected to resume work soon.

Radhika Apte was last seen in Sister Midnight and Merry Christmas

