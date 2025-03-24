Prateik Smita Babbar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrities who inherited their mother's name

Prateik Smita Babbar in a recent interview said that having no bond with his father and his family, he will leave out the family name and inherit her late mother's surname as well.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu uses her mother's middle and last name to her name. Sam's mother's name was Ninette Ruth before marriage. Hence, the actor took her mother's family name as her middle name and added it to her father Joseph Prabhu's family name.
Navin, the father of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was a film producer before he became an alcoholic as a result of financial difficulties. Navin passed away from cirrhosis as a result, and his mother, Leela, had to sew clothing to make ends meet. Bhansali changed his middle name from his father's to his mother's.
Reema Lamba is Mallika's true name. The actress's mother's name is Santosh Sherawat, while her father's last name is Lamba. Under such circumstances, Mallika has consistently used her mother's last name as the name of her career.
Another Bollywood star who uses both her mother's and father's last names is Aditi Rao Hydari. Her full name is Aditi Rao Hydari since she takes on her father's last name, Hydari, and her mother's last name, Rao.
Konkona Sen's mother is Aparna Sen, while her father is Mukul Sharma. The actress adds her father's and mother's last names to her own. For this reason, she writes Konkona Sen Sharma as her entire name.
Khoon Ka Khoon actor Saira Banu also inherited her mother's surname, Naseem Banu, a famous actress. Her father was Mian EhsanulHaq, a film producer.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon uses her mother’s last name instead of her father's family name.
