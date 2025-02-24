Prajakta Koli's wedding: YouTuber shares mehendi-sangeet photos with Vrishank Khanal

Well-known digital creator and actress Prajakta Koli is going to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. Their wedding rituals have also started.
Prajakta has shared pictures of the pre-wedding function with her future husband on social media, in which the romantic style of the bride and groom is seen.
Vrishank and Prajakta have been dating each other for a long time. Both of them surprised everyone by suddenly getting engaged in 2023.
Vrishank is a resident of Nepal and is a lawyer by profession.
It is being said that many famous Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah, Raftaar will attend the wedding
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are going to tie the knot on 25 February 2025 after 13 years of dating.
The couple will tie the knot in Karjat's 5-star hotel. The Maharashtra location has been the talk of the town since the YouTuber's wedding details went viral.
Next : Snowdrop to Soundtrack, 6 K-dramas to watch on Jio Hotstar
Click to read more..