 Dhoom Dhaam to Marco, OTT releases of the week

Dhoom Dhaam to Marco, OTT releases of the week

Image Source : X

Nisha Aaliya, Vardhaan Puri and Atul Sharma's Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story will be released on February 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image Source : X

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka's Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will hit Netflix on February 13.

Image Source : X

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's film Dhoom Dhaam will be released on February 14 exclusively on Netflix.

Image Source : X

Unni Mukundan's Marco hit release on February 14 on SonyLIV.

Image Source : X

Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menon's film Kadhalikka Neramillai will also hit Netflix on February 14.

Image Source : X

Melo Movie will released on February 14 on Netflix.

Image Source : X

Pyaar Testing will be released on February 14 on ZEE5.

Image Source : X

Next : Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela's film to hit Netflix

Click to read more..