Dhoom Dhaam to Marco, OTT releases of the week

Nisha Aaliya, Vardhaan Puri and Atul Sharma's Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story will be released on February 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka's Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will hit Netflix on February 13.
Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's film Dhoom Dhaam will be released on February 14 exclusively on Netflix.
Unni Mukundan's Marco hit release on February 14 on SonyLIV.
Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menon's film Kadhalikka Neramillai will also hit Netflix on February 14.
Melo Movie will released on February 14 on Netflix.
Pyaar Testing will be released on February 14 on ZEE5.
