The role of Deepak Kumar from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari has to be on this list.
Saif Ali Khan showed his versatility in the 2004 film Hum Tum, which also featured Rani Mukherji.
Saif Ali Khan stamped his acting calibre with the 2006 film Omkara by Vishal Bharadwaj. His role as Langda Tyagi will always be iconic.
Saif Ali Khan's realistic portrayal of Ehsaan Khan in 2009's Kurbaan is too good to remain underrated.
Talking of Saif's underrated performances, Kabir Khan's Phantom deserves a mention. The 2015 film featured one of his earnest performances as Daniyal Khan.
Laal Kaptaan may have flopped at the box office in 2019, but Saif as Gossain will be remembered for all the right reasons.
Saif Ali Khan has not only played positive roles but has also been an antagonist on screen. One of which has to be Udaybhan Singh Rathod from 2020's Tanhaji.
