Laila Majnu to Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: Avinash Tiwary’s acting range

Avinash Tiwary is a remarkable talent because of his ability to fit in with a variety of roles and give nuanced characters life. Let's have a look at a few of his most outstanding performances.
Sikandar ka Muqaddar: He plays Sikandar, a man driven by the pursuit of justice, in the recently released film. His unadulterated fury is on full display in this performance, as he captures the agony of someone wanting revenge while struggling with morality and grief.
Laila Majnu: Redefining the classic role of Qais, this portrayal was one of Avinash's most acclaimed roles. He skillfully captured the intense, all-consuming intensity of love and the anguish of heartbreak as a contemporary Majnu. Viewers were profoundly affected by the poetic intensity with which Qais's transformation from an ardent lover to a man lost in his own lunacy was shown.
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter- Avinash plays the part of Chandan Mahto, a notorious mobster in the Netflix series. One of the series' highlights is his metamorphosis into this dangerous figure. This performance is one of his most notable roles because of the way he dominates the screen with his presence and delivers lines with terrifying sincerity.
Bambai Meri Jaan: Dara Kadri, a young man enticed into the murky realm of crime, is compellingly portrayed by Avinash. Avinash does a fantastic job of bringing his path from a helpless son to a dreaded criminal to life in the series.
Madgaon Express: In Madgaon Express, Avinash displayed his lighter side. He added humour, charisma, and relatability to the role of Arjun, a guy navigating unanticipated friendships and personal development.
