Koi... Mil Gaya to Veer Zaara, ranking Preity Zinta's movies

Yash Chopra's romantic musical 'Veer Zaara' is written by Aditya Chopra and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Divya Dutta, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.8, it is available to stream on Prime Video.
The romantic drama film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' is directed by Rakesh Roshan. It features Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Rajat Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, Johny Lever and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2. In this film, Preity played the role of 'Nisha' and received a good response.
The romantic comedy film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was directed by Nikkhil Advani and featured Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film was well received by the cinemagoers.
Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Lakshya' features Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh, and Aditya Srivastav in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8 and is available to stream on OTT platforms like Prime Video and Netflix.
Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Dil Se' was released in 1998 and features Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Manisha Koirala in key roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.5, the film is available on the Prime Video platform.
Siddharth Anand's 'Salaam Namaste' is a romantic comedy film which features Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.2 and can be watched on the OTT platform Prime Video.
