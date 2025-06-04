Koi... Mil Gaya to Veer Zaara, ranking Preity Zinta's movies

The romantic drama film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' is directed by Rakesh Roshan. It features Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Rajat Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, Johny Lever and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2. In this film, Preity played the role of 'Nisha' and received a good response.

