Kiara Advani to Patralekha, Bollywood celebs who are expecting

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao are going to become parents soon. Rajkummar Rao married Patralekha in 2021 after a decade of dating.
Kiara Advani is preparing to welcome her first child soon with Sidharth Malhotra. The couple shared the good news with the fans this year. They tied the knot in 2023.
Gauahar Khan is about to give birth to her second child this year. She married Zaid in the year 2020. In 2023, Khan welcomed her first child, Zehaan.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are going to welcome their first child soon. Arbaaz Khan and his family are ready to welcome the little guest.
Among the couples who are going to become parents this year, the name of actress Malvika Raj, who played the role of junior Pooja in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', is also included.
