Khuda Jane to Besharam Rang, 7 best songs by Shilpa Rao

Khuda Jane song from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno is sung by KK and Shilpa Rao. The song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of this song is given by Anvita Dutt Guptan.
Bulleya song from 2016's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is sung by Shilpa Rao and Amit Mishra. The lyrics of this song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Manmarziyan song from 2013's Lootera is sung by Shilpa Rao, Amitabh Bhattarcharya and Amit Trivedi. The song features Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The music is available on T-Series.
The song 'Ishq Shava' from Jab Tak Hai Jaan is sung by Shilpa Rao and filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The music of this track was given by AR Rahman.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's song Subhanallah is sung by Shilpa Rao and Sreeram. The breezy track is composed by Pritam and produced under the label of T-Series.
Malang from Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Dhoom 3 is sung by talented singers Siddharth Mahadevan and Shilpa Rao. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.
Besharam Rang from the film 'Pathaan' featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao and the music is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar.
