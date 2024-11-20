 Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars who will not vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars who will not vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Image Source : IMDb

Katrina Kaif - She also cannot vote in any Indian elections as she holds British citizenship.

Image Source : IMDb

Jacqueliene Fernandes - She holds Sri Lankan citizenship, which makes her ineligible to vote in this Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.

Image Source : IMDb

Imran Khan - He is an American citizen by birth, which makes him ineligible to vote in this Assembly elections.

Image Source : IMDb

Nora Fatehi - Dancer-actress Nora comes from a Canadian-Moroccan background.

Image Source : IMDb

Nargis Fakhri - She holds American citizenship by birth, which makes her ineligible to cast her vote in India.

Image Source : IMDb

Sunny Leone - The actress is also not an Indian national, which is why she can participate in any elections in our country.

Image Source : IMDb

Ileana D'Cruz - The actress, who embraced motherhood recently, is also not an Indian citizen and holds a Portuguese passport.

Image Source : IMDb

Kalki Koechlin - She is a French national, which she inherited from her French parents.

Image Source : IMDb

Alia Bhatt - The 'Jigra' actress cannot vote in this Assembly elections as she is a British citizen, which she inherited from her mother.

Image Source : IMDb

Next : Giorgia Andriani spotted outside gym in Bandra flaunting her toned body

Click to read more..