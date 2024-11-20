Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars who will not vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Katrina Kaif - She also cannot vote in any Indian elections as she holds British citizenship.
Jacqueliene Fernandes - She holds Sri Lankan citizenship, which makes her ineligible to vote in this Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.
Imran Khan - He is an American citizen by birth, which makes him ineligible to vote in this Assembly elections.
Nora Fatehi - Dancer-actress Nora comes from a Canadian-Moroccan background.
Nargis Fakhri - She holds American citizenship by birth, which makes her ineligible to cast her vote in India.
Sunny Leone - The actress is also not an Indian national, which is why she can participate in any elections in our country.
Ileana D'Cruz - The actress, who embraced motherhood recently, is also not an Indian citizen and holds a Portuguese passport.
Kalki Koechlin - She is a French national, which she inherited from her French parents.
Alia Bhatt - The 'Jigra' actress cannot vote in this Assembly elections as she is a British citizen, which she inherited from her mother.
Next : Giorgia Andriani spotted outside gym in Bandra flaunting her toned body
Click to read more..