Kartik Aaryan vs Rajkummar Rao: Comparison of their multiple releases in 2024 and box office collections

Rajkummar Rao had four releases in 2024 which began with the biopic on Srikanth Bolla titled Srikanth. Released on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the film was a moderate success at the box office and minted Rs 48.07 crore nett.
In the same month, Rajkummar came up with another film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. As per Sacnilk, the film earned just Rs 36.34 crore.
On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan also began his 2024 with a biopic named Chandu Champion. It is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The film grossed Rs 89.24 crore globally.
Next, Rajkummar Rao came up with a mega-blockbuster of his career, Stree 2, a horror comedy. The film minted nearly Rs 600 crore nett in India, making it one of the biggest films in Indian cinema.
Kartik Aaryan also tasted massive success with his horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee directorial grossed over Rs 300 crore in India.
Rajkummar's last release of 2024, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, failed to churn out big at the box office and minted just Rs 42 crore nett in India.
