Deepika Padukone opened her account in 2024 with Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. Made on a budget of 250 crores, the film was able to earn Rs 345 crores worldwide.
Image Source : TMDB
On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film of 2024 was Crew, which also featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The female-centric film was made with a budget of 75 crores and it minted Rs 157.08 at the global box office.
Image Source : TMDB
Deepika Padukone's second film of the year was Pan India release, Kalki 2898 AD. Made with Rs 600 crores, the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer earned Rs 1200 crores worldwide.
Image Source : TMDB
Kareena Kapoor Khan's second release of the year was the critically acclaimed film The Buckingham Murders. However, the film flopped at the box office, made with Rs 40 crores, it was able to earn only 17 crores worldwide.
Image Source : TMDB
Kareena's last release of 2024 was Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. Made with Rs 350 crore budget, the multi-starrer film minted Rs 390 crore at the global box office.
Image Source : TMDB
Deepika Padukone was also the part of Singham Again. It was also her third release of the year and the multi-starrer consists of Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.
Image Source : TMDB
On the whole, Deepika Padukone had a better 2024 as all her films were a hit but from an actor's perspective, Kareena Kapoor did more female-centric films, which also impressed the critics. Where as DP's role in Fighter was not that long and her acting in Singham Again was criticised on social media.
Image Source : TMDB
Next : Titanic to The Godfather, 10 most watched movies in the world