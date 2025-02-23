Snowdrop to Soundtrack, 6 K-dramas to watch on Jio Hotstar

'Snowdrop' is a story of forbidden love set amid the South Korean student movement of the 1980s. Alongside Jung Hae-in, Jisoo of BLACKPINK makes a stunning acting debut.
'Soundtrack #1,' another Korean drama available on Jio Hotstar, is about two childhood friends who have spent more than two decades navigating the intricacies of friendship and love.
In the high-teen vengeance thriller 'Revenge of Others,' Shin Ye-eun plays Ok Chan-mi, a high school student who moves to her late twin brother's school in order to learn the truth about his purported suicide.
The main actors in this drama are Park Min-young and Seo Kang-joon. The slow-burning romance 'When the Weather is Fine' centres on a bookstore owner and a cellist who is returning to her hometown.
A sad catastrophe brings two people together in 'Rain or Shine,' and they find solace and hope in one another. The drama delicately and nuancedly addresses delicate subjects like trauma, loss and grief.
The drama 'Big Mouth' highlights the social injustices that exist in Korean society by exploring the unethical activities of the wealthy and powerful.
