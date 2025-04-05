Rashmika Mandanna's birthday: 7 highest-rated films on IMDb you must watch

Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The Telugu-language film features Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.5 stars.
The critics have given Rishab Shetty's directorial 'Kirik Party' IMDb rating of 8.2. It is significant to note that Rashmika made her acting debut with this Kannada film. The film also stars Rakshit Shetty and Samyuktha Hegde in lead roles.
The Telugu language film Geetha Govindam has 7.7 stars on IMDb. The star cast of this film includes Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda and Subbaraju. The film was directed and written by Parasuram.
Rasmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has an IMDb ratings of 7.6. Rashmika was seen opposite Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film was released in 2021 and directed by Sukumar.
The action-drama film 'Dear Comrade' has 7.3-star ratings on IMDb. In this film, Rashmika was cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu language film was directed by Bharat Kamma.
Mission Majnu is a spy-drama film directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix in 2023. The film is rated at 7 on IMDb. The star cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.
Goodbye has an IMDb rating of 6.7 out of 10. It is a heartwarming story of the Bhalla family which shows their journey of grief after the loss of their loved one. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Abhitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.
