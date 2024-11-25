Hariharan's concert to Harsh Gujral's stand-up show, events happening in Delhi this week
Capital city Delhi is going to witness several shows and events this week. From veteran singer Hariharan's concert to Harsh Gujral's stand-up show, check out the list of events that will take place in Delhi this week.
Hariharan Ji’s 50-Year Legacy Concert will take place on November 30 at Major Dhyanchand Stadium. Passes can be booked through https://insider.in/hariharan-live-nov30-2024/event
Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai featuring Harsh Gujral in Clue Bar and Lounge, Delhi on November 29. You can book the tickets from Book My Show.
Another stand-up comedy show for Delhiites! Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta. The show is in Caya, Delhi on November 26.
Gajendra Verma: Good Vibes Only Tour will take place in Imperfectio Patio, Gurgaon on November 30.
Karan Aujla - It Was All A Dream. The venues for this concert are yet to be announced. Book My Show can be used to book the tickets.
