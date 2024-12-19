Goa Liberation Day Special: 7 Bollywood films that bring Goa to life

Josh - Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Chandrachur Singh and Aishwarya Rai, the film is shot mostly in Goa and revolves around two rival street gangs of the town.
Image Source : IMDb
Dil Chahta Hai - When it comes to Goa who can forget the name of Farhan Akhtar's directorial Dil Chahta Hai? The film, which is touted to be ahead of its time, features Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.
Image Source : IMDb
Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd - Directed by Reema Kagti, the multi-starrer film revolves around six couples who travel on a four-day journey to Goa.
Image Source : IMDb
Finding Fanny - The film is based on a road trip set in Goa and follows the journey of five dysfunctional friends. It stars Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.
Image Source : IMDb
Dear Zindagi - The story of the film centres around Kiara (Alia Bhatt), who is an aspiring cinematographer but returns to Goa to live with her parents, where she also meets a psychologist Jehangir Khan (SRK).
Image Source : IMDb
Dilwale - Rohit Shetty's directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and is mostly shot in Goa.
Image Source : IMDb
Singham - 'Welcome to Goa Singham', is one of the most popular dialogues of the film. In the film, Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) gets posted to a police station in Goa, where he fights against the corrupt system and mafia of the town.
Image Source : IMDb
Madgaon Express - The Kunal Kemmu directorial debut flick stars Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in key roles and centres around these three friends, who fulfil their dream of going to Goa together.
Image Source : IMDb
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa - Another Shah Rukh Khan's movie on the list is Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which is among the cult classics in the actor's filmography.
Image Source : IMDb
Go Goa Gone - The Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari-starrer revolves around three friends, who go on a Goa trip to relax but their life gets upside down completely when they face a zombie apocalypse.
Image Source : IMDb
Golmaal - The 2006 release centres around four friends, who live in Goa and enter the house of an elderly couple, so that they can take their valuable 'sandook'.
Image Source : IMDb
Next : 2024's best suspense thriller featuring Vijay Sethupathi