Giorgia Andriani captivated everyone's attention when she was spotted outside her gym, located in Bandra.
She is known for her toned body and attractive presence and as soon as Giorgia came out after gym session, she was surrounded by the paps.
She also posed for the paparazzi while she was busy talking to someone on the phone.
Giorgia was seen wearing a beige-coloured crop top and maroon-coloured shorts.
On the work front, she was recently seen in Dhruva Sarja-starrer Martin in a special item number titled Jasmine.
Giorgia Andriani has been a part of several music videos in the past including 'Dil Jisse Zinda Hai', 'BIBA' and many more.
Next : National Press Day 2024: 7 must-watch films on journalists
Click to read more..