From Dhoom to Pathaan, John Abraham's top films in which he played negative roles | Birthday Special

Dhoom - John Abraham shot to fame with his role as Kabir in YRF's Dhoom. The actor was even nominated for a Filmfare Award his performance in the film.
Pathaan - One of the biggest films in Bollywood, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as protagonists, featured John in the negative role.
New York - In the film, John's character gets wrongfully accused of terrorism, which leads to him actually being involved in such activities. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh.
Race 2 - The actor played rich villain Armaan Malik in the Abbas Mustan directorial. The film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in key roles.
Ek Villain Returns - The 2022 release was not a box office success but John's performance garnered praise from film critics as well as from the audience.
Shootout at Wadala - John captivated much love and attention for his portrayal of the underworld don, Manya Surve.
