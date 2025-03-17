 Ektaa Kapoor completes 30 years in entertainment industry: A look at her 7 best projects

Hum Paanch – A cult comedy about a quirky middle-class family that remains a fan favourite.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi – The show that redefined Indian family dramas and made Tulsi Virani a household name.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) – An experimental anthology exploring love, betrayal, and voyeurism in the digital age.

The Dirty Picture – A bold and path-breaking biopic that challenged norms and celebrated female agency.

Pavitra Rishta – The emotional love story of Archana and Manav that touched millions of hearts.

Broken But Beautiful – A heartfelt romantic drama exploring love, loss, and healing.

Lipstick Under My Burkha – A feminist drama that gave a voice to women’s suppressed desires and dreams.

