Ektaa Kapoor completes 30 years in entertainment industry: A look at her 7 best projects

Hum Paanch – A cult comedy about a quirky middle-class family that remains a fan favourite.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi – The show that redefined Indian family dramas and made Tulsi Virani a household name.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) – An experimental anthology exploring love, betrayal, and voyeurism in the digital age.
The Dirty Picture – A bold and path-breaking biopic that challenged norms and celebrated female agency.
Pavitra Rishta – The emotional love story of Archana and Manav that touched millions of hearts.
Broken But Beautiful – A heartfelt romantic drama exploring love, loss, and healing.
Lipstick Under My Burkha – A feminist drama that gave a voice to women’s suppressed desires and dreams.
