Dexter: Original Sin to No Good Deed, fresh titles releasing on OTT this week

Secret Level - The eight-episode series stars Aidan Bristow, Keanu Reeves, and Ariana Greenblatt in lead roles. it will land on Amazon Prime Video on December 10, 2024.
Dream Productions - The mockumentary-styled animated series will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 11, 2024.
No Good Deed - The black comedy series revolves around three families competing to buy a historic Spanish-styled villa. It will premiere on Netflix on December 12.
Wonder Pets: In The City - Another option in animation is Jennifer Oxley's directorial, which will arrive on Apple TV on December 13.
Dexter: Original Sin - It centres around the journey of young Dexter Morgan to becoming s serial killer. It will land on Paramount Plus on December 13.
