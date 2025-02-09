Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela's film to hit Netflix

South's famous star Nandamuri Balakrishna and actress Urvashi Rautela's film Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date is now coming to create a stir on OTT after the big screen.
Daaku Maharaaj will knock on Netflix next week!
The Pan India film was released in India on January 12.
Bollywood actors Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal have worked in Nandamuri Balakrishna's action film Daaku Maharaaj.
A song from the film Daaku Maharaaj went viral, in which Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna were seen doing a romantic dance together. Both were trolled for the age gap.
The budget of Daaku Maharaaj is Rs 100 crore and it was able to mint Rs 125 crore worldwide in 24 days.
The film that released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu will soon be available on Netflix.
