Bollywood debut to Saanjh Foundation, underrated facts about Diljit Dosanjh | Birthday Special

In 2002, Dosanjh rose to fame in Punjabi music with his albums "Smile" (2005) and "Chocolate" (2008). He then collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh on "The Next Level" (2009).
Diljit Dosanjh was the first Punjabi artist to be presented in Times Square in New York City in August 2020.
Additionally, Diljit is also the first turban-wearing Sikh to receive a wax figure from Madame Tussauds.
The Saanjh Foundation was established by Diljit Dosanjh to provide assistance to elderly individuals and impoverished children.
Diljit has been featured in a number of music charts, such as the New Zealand Hot Singles list, the Official Charts Company's UK Asian chart, and the Canadian Albums list.
In 2016, he made his Bollywood debut in the crime thriller Udta Punjab, for which he was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
He frequently performs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, since 2014. His "The Dosanjh Tour" in 2016 sold out venues all over the United Kingdom. He consequently sold out Wembley Arena, making him the second Punjabi performer to do so after Gurdas Mann.
