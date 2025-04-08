Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Pushpa 2, blockbuster films with repeat value on OTT

Unfolding the epic conclusion to a grand saga, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', reveals the mystery behind why Kattappa killed Baahubali while tracing the journey of Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali. The action-drama film is available to stream on OTT platforms i.e., Netflix and JioHotstar.

