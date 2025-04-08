Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Pushpa 2, blockbuster films with repeat value on OTT

Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan has an IMDb rating of 8.1 and is available on Amazon Prime Video. The action-adventure film is directed by Kabir Khan. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles.
Image Source : TMDB
Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Dangal is based on the life of a former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat. This film has 8.3 stars on IMDb. The action-drama stars Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. This film can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Image Source : TMDB
Directed by Atlee, Jawan, is an action-drama film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. This film is available to watch on OTT giant, Netflix, and has 6.9 stars on IMDb.
Image Source : TMDB
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is available to watch on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. This film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.
Image Source : TMDB
Unfolding the epic conclusion to a grand saga, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', reveals the mystery behind why Kattappa killed Baahubali while tracing the journey of Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali. The action-drama film is available to stream on OTT platforms i.e., Netflix and JioHotstar.
Image Source : TMDB
With stunning visuals, epic storytelling, and a star-studded cast, the 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' emerged as a massive blockbuster, kickstarting India’s first original cinematic universe. This film is available to watch on JioHotstar.
Image Source : TMDB
Continuing the explosive journey of Pushpa Raj, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', dives deeper into his rise as a feared figure in the red sandalwood smuggling empire. Directed by Sukumar and headlined by Allu Arjun, the film is available on Netflix.
Image Source : TMDB
