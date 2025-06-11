Asuran to Aadukalam, a look at the highest-rated films of Dhanush on IMDb

The action drama film 'Asuran' is directed by Vetrimaaran and features Dhanush, Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.4, the film is available to stream on Prime Video. Dhanush won the National Film Award for this film in the Best Actor category.
Image Source : TMDB
The romantic drama film 'Raanjhanaa' is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by John Mahendran and Himanshu Sharma. The film stars Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and can be watched on the OTT platform Zee 5.
Image Source : TMDB
The Bollywood film 'Atrangi Re' features Dhanush, Rakesh Poonia, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 6.5, the film is available to stream on JioHotstar.
Image Source : TMDB
Tamil actor Dhanush is best known for his role in the 2018 film 'Vada Chennai'. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film features Dhanush, Ameer Sultan and Radha Ravi in the pivotal roles. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 and can be watched on the JioHotstar and MX Player streaming platforms.
Image Source : TMDB
The action thriller film 'Aadukalam' is directed by Vetrimaaran and features Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu and Jayabalan in the lead roles. Dhanush's performance in the film was well-received by the audience, and he won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category. Critics have given this film 8.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb.
Image Source : TMDB
The 41-year-old actor Dhanush will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula's 'Kuberaa' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bagavathi Perumal, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on June 20, 2025.
Image Source : Instagram
