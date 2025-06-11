Asuran to Aadukalam, a look at the highest-rated films of Dhanush on IMDb

The action thriller film 'Aadukalam' is directed by Vetrimaaran and features Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu and Jayabalan in the lead roles. Dhanush's performance in the film was well-received by the audience, and he won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category. Critics have given this film 8.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

