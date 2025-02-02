Anuja, Mrs to The Mehta Boys, OTT releases of the week

Oscar 2025 nominated film Anuja will be released on Netflix on February 5, 2025. The American-Hindi film is produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga.
Based on greed and vengeance, Kobali will be released on February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sanya Malhotra's Mrs will also be released on January 7 at Zee5. Mrs is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.
Boman Irani's directorial debut, which also features Avinash Mishra, The Mehta Boys will be out on February 7, exclusively on Prime Video.
Sports documentary The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan will be out on Netflix this Friday, i.e. February 7.
Bada Naam Karenge will be released on February 7 only at SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium).
