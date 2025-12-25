Soha Ali Khan shared several pictures with her husband and actor Kunal Khemu. Their daughter Inaaya can also be seen in the album.
Alia Bhatt shared a cozy picture with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor as she shared pictures from her Christmas celebration.
Alia Bhatt also shared another picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, where her daughter Raha can also be spotted.
Newly wedded actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a photo dump on Instagram where she shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree.
Tamannaah Bhatia also shared several pictures on her social profile, where she can be seen decorating the Christmas tree.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared a joint post on Instagram, in which they can be seen hugging next to their Christmas tree.
The Kapoor sister's Christmas tree decoration was rated as the best of this season by social birdie Orry. Khushi also hosted a Christmas party at her Mumbai residence on Thursday.
Diana Penty was seen donning a black coloured off shoulder dress during her Christmas party.
Tara Sutaria threw a big Christmas bash last week. She shared pictures of the same on Instagram, recently.
