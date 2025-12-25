 Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here&#039;s how celebs celebrated Christmas 2025

Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here's how celebs celebrated Christmas 2025

Image Source : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shared several pictures with her husband and actor Kunal Khemu. Their daughter Inaaya can also be seen in the album.

Image Source : Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Alia Bhatt shared a cozy picture with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor as she shared pictures from her Christmas celebration.

Image Source : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt also shared another picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, where her daughter Raha can also be spotted.

Image Source : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Newly wedded actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a photo dump on Instagram where she shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree.

Image Source : Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia also shared several pictures on her social profile, where she can be seen decorating the Christmas tree.

Image Source : Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared a joint post on Instagram, in which they can be seen hugging next to their Christmas tree.

Image Source : Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

The Kapoor sister's Christmas tree decoration was rated as the best of this season by social birdie Orry. Khushi also hosted a Christmas party at her Mumbai residence on Thursday.

Image Source : Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Diana Penty was seen donning a black coloured off shoulder dress during her Christmas party.

Image Source : Diana Penty's Instagram

Tara Sutaria threw a big Christmas bash last week. She shared pictures of the same on Instagram, recently.

Image Source : Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Next : The Polar Express to Angela’s Christmas: 7 animated Christmas films to watch with kids on OTT

Click to read more..