Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will start his 2025 account with Sky Force, based on a real-life incident. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya will be released on January 24.
Akshay's second release of the year is Jolly LLB 3. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. Arshad Warsi will also reprise his role of Jolly in the third part.
The mega multi-starrer is set to release on July 26. 2025. Apart from Akshay, several actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri and Sonam Bajwa among others will also feature in Housefull 5.
Akshay Kumar's next release is Welcome 3. Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Raveena Tandon will be seen among others in Welcome 3. The film will be released this year only.
Akshay Kumar will be seen reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan in 2026 film Bhoot Bangla. The horror-comedy film will be released next year.
Akshay will also be seen reuniting with his OG gang Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3. The much-awaited film will be seen in 2026.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Maddock Films Horror Comedy Universe's Stree 3. The actor will be seen playing the villain in the third part. Stree 3 will be released in August 2027.
If reports are to be believed then Akshay Kumar will also be seen reprising his role of cop Rathod in Rowdy Rathore 2. The film is said to be releasing in 2027.
