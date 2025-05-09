Ae Watan to Mitti, 7 iconic songs from India-Pakistan war film

The male version of the song 'Ae Watan' from the Bollywood film Raazi is sung by Arijit Singh, the music of this song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are given by Gulzar.
Image Source : TMDB
The song 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo' from the movie Haqeeqat is sung by Mohammad Rafi and composed by Madan Mohan. The lyrics are given by Kaifi Azmi.
Image Source : TMDB
Desh Mere song from the movie 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is sung by renowned singer Arijit Singh. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, the music is given by Arko. The film features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.
Image Source : TMDB
Challa (Main Lad Jaana) from the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike is sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan & Shashwat Sachdev. The music of this song is given by Shashwat Sachdev and penned by Kumaar.
Image Source : TMDB
The song 'Sandeshe Aate Hai' from the 1997 movie Border is sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. Penned by Javed Akhtar, the music is given by Anu Malik. The film stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
Image Source : TMDB
The song Tiranga from the movie 'Yodha' is sung by B Praak. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are given by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles.
Image Source : TMDB
The song Mitti from the Bollywood movie 'Fighter' is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. The lyrics of this song are penned by Kumaar. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles.
Image Source : TMDB
Next : 8 must-watch family dramas on Prime Video