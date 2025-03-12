Prajakta Koli to Sonakshi Sinha, actresses who will celebrate their first Holi this Friday
Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also celebrating her first Holi after marriage this year. She tied the knot with actor Siddharth in an intimate wedding ceremony last year.
Shatrughan Sinha's beloved daughter and Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha had a civil marriage with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in June last year. This year, she is going to celebrate Holi for the first time after marriage.
This year's Holi is very special for Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala as she is going to celebrate the festival of colors with her husband for the first time after marriage. Sobhita married Naga Chaitanya in December last year.
This year is the first Holi after marriage for South cinema's beauty queen, Keerthy Suresh. She will be drenched in the colours of Holi for the first time with her husband, Anthony Thattil.
This year, Prajakta Koli became a Nepali bride. So this is also her first Holi after marriage. Prajakta married Vrishank Khanal on February 25.
Surbhi Jyoti looked like a vision in a red lehenga on the day of her marriage. She will celebrate her first Holi with husband Sumit Suri this year.
