Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, actresses and their adrenaline-pumping action sequences

In Pathaan, Deepika Padukone made the motion appear effortless. In addition to captivating moviegoers with her on-screen persona, Deepika Padukone proved to be a formidable performer by delivering several breathtaking moments with powerful action scenes.
By dominating action sequences in the action movie Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif cemented her status as one of the most sought-after actresses. Her ferocious performance in the Hamam scene demonstrated her strength as a performer and left everyone wanting more.
Alia Bhatt most recently starred in Jigra, an action movie about a jailbreak. The actor, who had never performed such intense action scenes before, captivated the crowd on the huge screens. With her next action film, Alpha, Alia Bhatt is going all guns blazing.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's portrayal of Raji in The Family Man 2 raised the bar for action scenes. Her physical transformation and fierce battle scenes demonstrated incredible commitment. Her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny gave the impression that she was more capable of action.
Drona was the first action movie in which Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred. For her work as a bodyguard in Drona, Priyanka had training in Gatka, Capoeira, and other martial arts. In addition to her Hollywood series Quantico and Citadel, she continued to demonstrate her action prowess with the Don franchise.
Kriti Sanon shone brightly in Ganapath. With a rugged and raw avatar, the actress mastered the art of wielding nunchucks and pulled off adrenaline-pumping action sequences after a dedicated 9-month-long training period.
Rani Mukerji's transition as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a tough crime section officer, was shown in the Mardaani series. Her tough performance dispelled preconceived notions about female police in action roles by fusing emotional depth with physical skill.
Baby was another example of Taapsee Pannu's strong and self-reliant character. She convincingly portrayed a special agent, putting on stressful action sequences and demonstrating her abilities as an action star.
With Akira, Sonakshi Sinha deviated from her usual roles by portraying a determined college student who becomes involved in a criminal case. In addition to being physically taxing, her action scenes demonstrated her commitment to the part.
Pragya Jaiswal is enjoying the tremendous success of Daaku Maharaaj, her most recent film. The actress astonished everyone by doing action scenes in her never-before-seen avatar as a feisty Kaveri.
