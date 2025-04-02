Saif Ali Khan to Emraan Hashmi, 7 actors who have played second leads to Ajay Devgn

Arshad Warsi played the role of Madhav Singh 'Madhu' Ghai in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited against Ajay. This Rohit Shetty's directorial was released in 2006 and written by Neeraj Vora.
Paresh Rawal was cast in the 2010 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?' with Singham actor. The comedy-drama film revolves around how the life of a married couple turned upside down after a distant relative stayed too long in their home.
Emraan Hashmi worked with Ajay Devgn in 2010 crime-drama film. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is directed by Milan Luthria and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Saurabh Shukla was cast as Rameshwar Singh in Ajay Devgn's 2018 Raid. The film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta tells the story of an income tax officer who raids the residence of the most powerful man in Lucknow.
Jimmy Shergill portrayed the role of Abhijeet in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Ajay. The film also features Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Sayaji Shinde and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead roles.
R Madhavan played the character of Vanraj Kashyap in the 2024 psychological drama opposite Ajay Devgn. Vikas Bahl's directorial is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash which was released on March 8, 2024.
Saif Ali Khan played the role of Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial alongside Ajay Devgn. This film is adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello.
