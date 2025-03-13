1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most famous films in Indian cinema. In this film, Amrish Puri played the role of Kajol's father and some rigid ideals and hypocritical behavior. To start with, despite leaving India and living in a foreign country, he keeps talking about India and does not let his daughters and wife live a life according to their wishes. However, the character has a change of heart in the very last scene of the film and may be that's why he was never seen as a bad character.

Image Source : Instagram