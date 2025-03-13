Be Happy is going to hit the theatres tomorrow, i.e. on March 14. Abhishek has played the role of a father in the film that tells the story of a father and his talented daughter. But before its release, know about the films where Bollywood actors played the role of fathers that were atypical.
1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most famous films in Indian cinema. In this film, Amrish Puri played the role of Kajol's father and some rigid ideals and hypocritical behavior. To start with, despite leaving India and living in a foreign country, he keeps talking about India and does not let his daughters and wife live a life according to their wishes. However, the character has a change of heart in the very last scene of the film and may be that's why he was never seen as a bad character.
Paa was released in the year 2009 and was directed by R Balki. In this film, Abhishek Bachchan became the father of a child who was suffering from progeria. The special thing was that the role of the child was played by Abhishek Bachchan's father Amitabh Bachchan.
The film Piku' was released in the year 2015. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in important roles. In the film, Big B is the role of a father who always has an upset stomach and shares a reverse dynamic with his daughter.
Badhaai Ho was released in 2018 and features Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in important roles. In the film, Gajraj Rao has played the role of a father who becomes a father in old age, which also disappoints his grown-up children.
The Sky Is Pink was released in 2019. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim played important roles in the film. In this film, Farhan played the role of a father whose daughter suffers from 'SCID' disease. He works very hard for the treatment of his daughter but could not save her.
Shahid Kapoor plays a loving father in the 2021 film Jersey. He resumes cricket at the age of 35 and makes a comeback in the international team only for the love of his son.
Ajay Devgn also played a doting father in the R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan. In the film he fights from all the odds to save his daughter, who remains under the spell of an evil magician.
