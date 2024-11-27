Aaman Devgan to Shanaya Kapoor, 7 Bollywood debutantes of 2025

1. Rasha Thadani Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani, is all set to make her grand debut with big screen adventure Azaad. Sharing screen space with Aaman Devgan and under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor, Rasha’s action-packed entry promises to be a thrilling watch. Rasha’s debut is one of the most awaited of 2025.

Image Source : Instagram