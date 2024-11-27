Aaman Devgan to Shanaya Kapoor, 7 Bollywood debutantes of 2025

1. Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani, is all set to make her grand debut with big screen adventure Azaad. Sharing screen space with Aaman Devgan and under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor, Rasha’s action-packed entry promises to be a thrilling watch. Rasha’s debut is one of the most awaited of 2025.
2. Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big-screen debut with Sarzameen. Starring alongside the legendary Kajol, Sarzameen promises to be an emotional and impactful tale. Ibrahim’s charm, combined with his striking resemblance to his father, has already captivated fans, making his debut a highly anticipated one.
3. Aaman Devgan
Aaman Devgan is ready to make his mark with a stellar debut. Featuring in Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Azaad, alongside Rasha Thadani, Aaman will take on a leading role, with Ajay Devgn himself playing a pivotal part. Backed by a powerful narrative and an action-packed storyline, Aaman is set to grab the industry's attention.
4. Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor will debut in the ambitious pan-India film Vrushabha. Sharing the screen with South superstar Mohanlal, Shanaya’s foray into Bollywood will be one to watch. Her cross-industry debut has generated immense buzz, with fans excited to see her bring a fresh perspective to the big screen.
5. Veer Pahariya
Veer Pahariya, a fresh face, will debut in Sky Force, a high-octane action drama. Though details about his role remain under wraps, the project promises to showcase Veer’s talents on a grand scale. With the backing of a strong production team, Veer is expected to make an impactful start to his Bollywood journey.
6. Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will mark her theatrical debut in 2025 with SRK starrer King. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, but the film was released on the OTT platform Netflix.
7. Agastya Nanda
Just Like Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also mark his theatrical debut in 2025 with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. He also made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, the film that was released on Netflix.
