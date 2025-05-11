 A look at real-life mother-daughter duos who made their mark in Bollywood

Legendary actress Sridevi was known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films. She featured in movies like Nagina, Chandni, and Mom. On the other hand, her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, made her acting debut with the 2018 film Dhadak.

Actress Amrita Singh made her acting debut with the 1983 film Betaab. Whereas Sara Ali Khan started her acting career with the film Kedarnath in 2018.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta made her acting debut with the 1982 film Saath Saath. Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta made her acting debut with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

Tanuja Samarth is known for her work in films like Paisa Ya Pyar, Jewel Thief and Ghar Dwaar. Whereas Bollywood actress Kajol made her acting debut with Rahul Rawail's directorial Bekhudi in 1992.

Konkana Sen Sharma is best known for her work in films like Omkara, Wake Up Sid and Page 3. Her mother, Aparna Sen, is an actress, filmmaker and writer. She is best known for her work in films like Paromitar Ek Din and The Japanese Wife.

Pooja Bedi is best known for her films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Aatank Hi Aatank and Vishkanya. Her daughter Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020.

