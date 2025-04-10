Taarzan: The Wonder Car to Wanted: A look at Ayesha Takia's movies | Birthday Special

Ayesha rose to fame with the 2004 movie, 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'. Directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla and written by Lalit Mahajan, the film also stars Vatsal Sheth, Ajay Devgn, Farida Jalal in lead roles.
The Bollywood actor was cast against Abhay Deol and Ayesha Jhulka in the 2005 movie 'Socha Na Tha'. This rom-com movie was directed by ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.
Directed by Milind Ukey, the film 'Paathshaala' features Ayesha Takia opposite Nana Patekar and Shahid Kapoor. The film was written by Ahmed Khan.
Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'No Smoking' was released in 2007. This thriller-drama movie stars Ayesha Takia, John Abraham and Paresh Rawal in the pivotal roles.
Ayesha was also seen in 'Salaam-E-Ishq', opposite Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The comedy-drama film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and released in 2007.
Ayesha was also seen in 2009 movie 'Wanted' opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The action-thriller movie was directed by Prabhu Deva. The film was well received by the viewers at the box office.
Ayesha was also seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Sunday' alongside Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi. The comedy-drama movie was written by Robin Bhatt, Tushar Hiranandani and Sajid.
