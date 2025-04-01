7 highest rated IMDb shows-films to watch on JioHotstar

Chernobyl - With an IMDb rating of 9.3/10, Chernobyl is a historical drama based on the real-life 1986 nuclear disaster where many heroes put their lives on the front in the following days, weeks and months. The docu-mini series is directed by Johan Renck. It features Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, and Stellan Skarsgard in the lead roles.
True Detective - Directed by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa Lopez, the psychological thriller is rated as 8.9/10 on IMDb. True Detective won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Direction in a Drama Series in 2014.
The Last of Us - The critics have given 8.7 stars out of 10 for this dystopian science fiction film on IMDb. The 55-minute film was released in 2023 and is now available on JioHotstar. This film features Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever in the lead roles.
Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey - With an IMDb rating of 9.2, the American science docu-series shows the exploration of the laws of nature and coordinates in space and time. The show features Neil deGrasse Tyson, Christopher Emerson, and Keythe Farley in the lead roles. The series is can be watched on JioHotstar.
The Penguin - Directed by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin has a rating of 8.6 stars on IMDb. The television mini series features Colin Farrel, Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz in the lead roles. This series is about Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin, who makes a play to takeover the crime world in Gotham.
The Bear - With an 8.5 rating on IMDb, The Bear revolves around the life of a young chef who returned from the fine dining world to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop. The show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colon-Zayas in pivotal roles. Created by Christopher Storer, the psychological drama is available on JioHotstar.
Anora - From best picture to Best editing, Anora won 5 major Oscars this year. The Sean Baker's directorial has an IMDb rating of 7.5 featuring Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman and Yura Borisov in the lead roles. The film is now available on JioHotstar.
