6 times when Vijay Varma was convincing in hero and villain's role

1. Gully Boy
Vijay Varma's breakthrough performance as Moeen in Gully Boy demonstrated his unparalleled skill at portraying a morally ambiguous character. Vijay received praise for his multi-layered performance because he added depth to a part that could have easily been one-dimensional.
Image Source : Instagram
2. Darlings
Vijay Varma portrayed Hamza, an extremely abusive and imperfect spouse, in Darlings with terrifying realism. His portrayal of a man struggling with his own issues and hurting people around him was disturbing yet impactful, demonstrating his ability as an actor who isn't scared to take on challenging parts.
Image Source : Instagram
3. Dahaad
Vijay's performance in Dahaad left everyone speechless. He gave a spine-tingling performance as the cunning and evil antagonist, keeping viewers on edge. He received great accolades for his subtle menace in this part, which further demonstrated his versatility as an actor.
Image Source : Instagram
4. Jaane Jaan
Vijay gave his portrayal of Inspector Karan Anand in Jaane Jaan depth and interest. One of the highlights of this compelling mystery was his acting, which skillfully matched the intricacies of a police officer looking into a complex incident.
Image Source : Instagram
5. Kaalkoot
Vijay Varma played the role of a good cop looking into an acid incident in Kaalkoot. His role was both accessible and profoundly impacting because of his unvarnished and emotive performance, which gave the narrative depth.
Image Source : Instagram
6. IC 814
Playing Captain Devi Sharan in the thriller series IC 814, Vijay took on the role of a real-life hero. His portrayal of the brave pilot during the 1999 hijacking incident showcased his ability to embody courage and resilience, leaving a lasting impression.
Image Source : Instagram
Next : Who is Akhil Akkineni's fiance Zainab Ravdjee? Here's everything you need to know