5 films to watch if you loved Sanam Teri Kasam

Aashiqui 2 (2013): This romantic drama, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor explores the intense and passionate love story of two musicians.
Tamasha (2015): Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this film tells the story of two individuals who meet while travelling and fall in love, but their past experiences and fears keep them apart.
Fitoor (2016): Based on Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, this film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif and Tabu in lead roles. The movie explores the complex relationships and unrequited love between the characters.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015): Starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan, this film tells the story of a single mother who falls in love with a hotel owner, but their social differences create obstacles.
Ok Jaanu (2017): Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, this film tells the story of a young couple who decide to live together before getting married but their relationship is put to the test when they face challenges
