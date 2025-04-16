 Which is the number one university in India?

India has one of the largest higher education systems in the world.

Last year, a total of 148 Indian universities appeared in the QS Asia University Rankings.

The rankings considered factors like academic and employer reputations, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per paper, international research network, PhD faculty staff, and student/faculty exchange.

Here's the list of the top 5 universities in the Asia University Rankings.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay clinched the top spot in the national rankings. It has also made its mark on the international stage, earning an impressive 40th place in the Asian rankings.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi ranked second in India and 46th in Asia.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the third rank in the Indian Rank and 53rd in the Asian Rank

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore ranked fourth in India and 58th in Asia.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur achieved the fifth rank in India and 59th in Asia.

