Top 5 largest economies in the world by GDP

United States: Leading the global economy, the US boasts a GDP of approximately $27.7 trillion. Its diverse economy is powered by strong sectors like technology, finance, manufacturing, and services.
Image Source : Shutterstock
China: With a GDP of about $19.4 trillion, China remains the second-largest economy. Its growth is fueled by robust manufacturing, exports, and an expanding consumer market.
Image Source : chinausfocus.com
Germany: The largest economy in Europe, Germany has a GDP of around $4.6 trillion. It is renowned for its engineering, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.
Image Source : Freepik
Japan: Japan's economy, valued at $4.4 trillion, thrives on advanced technology, manufacturing, and a highly skilled workforce. It's the fourth-largest economy in the world by GDP.
Image Source : Freepik
At USD 4.2 trillion, India is the fastest-growing among the top economies, driven by IT services, agriculture, and a large domestic market.
Image Source : Freepik
