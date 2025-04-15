From SBI to BOI, these banks reduce FD rates - Check latest rates

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced FD rates by 10 basis points from April 15. For 1 year to less than 2 years, the new FD rate is 6.70 per cent.
The Bank of India has slashed FD rates by 25 basis points. For 1 year to less than 2 years, the new FD rate is 5.75 per cent.
HDFC Bank has reduced FD rates by 35 basis points for tenures 2 years 11 months and 40 basis points for 4 years 7 months.
Yes Bank has cut FD rates by 25 basis points for tenure between 12 and 24 months.
After revision, Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers fixed deposit interest rates between 3.50% and 7.10%.
Canara Bank has cut FD rates by up to 20 basis points for certain deposits.
