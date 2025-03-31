 RailTel to Varun Beverages: Shares of these companies to trade ex-date this week

RailTel to Varun Beverages: Shares of these companies to trade ex-date this week

According to BSE data, shares of 8 companies will trade ex-date this week. Check the full list here.

Shares of ADC India Communications Ltd will trade ex-date on April 2 for an interim dividend of Rs 25.

Shares of MSTC Ltd will trade ex-date on April 2 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.5.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd will trade ex-date on April 2 for an interim dividend of Re 1.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd will trade ex-date on April 3 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.

Shares of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 2.

Shares of PH Capital Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 2.4.

Shares of Unifinz Capital India Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.5.

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5.

