RailTel to Varun Beverages: Shares of these companies to trade ex-date this week

According to BSE data, shares of 8 companies will trade ex-date this week. Check the full list here.
Shares of ADC India Communications Ltd will trade ex-date on April 2 for an interim dividend of Rs 25.
Shares of MSTC Ltd will trade ex-date on April 2 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.5.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd will trade ex-date on April 2 for an interim dividend of Re 1.
Shares of United Spirits Ltd will trade ex-date on April 3 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.
Shares of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 2.
Shares of PH Capital Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 2.4.
Shares of Unifinz Capital India Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.5.
Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd will trade ex-date on April 4 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5.
Next : Delhi Dry Days: Liquor shops to be closed on these days in April-June quarter
Click to read more..