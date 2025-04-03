 Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: What is interest rate for April-June 2025 quarter?

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is offered by India Post and authorised banks.

The scheme is popular with senior citizens because it provides them with a regular income.

This is because retirees usually look for a stable return that can offer financial security.

The government revises interest rates on a quarterly basis. However, the interest rate for the April-June 2025 quarter has been kept unchanged.

Investors in SCSS will get 8.2 per cent interest per annum on their deposits.

The interest is fully taxable and due and paid each quarter.

The account can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 1,000 thereafter.

