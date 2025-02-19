Here we are going to tell you 5 tips that can be helpful in increasing the chances of getting a confirmed Tatkal ticket.
The first and most important thing is to check the internet connection. You get a window of 1-2 minutes and a good internet connection can be helpful.
One should log in at the right time to increase the chances of getting a confirmed ticket. The right time is ideally 2-3 minutes before the booking starts.
Travellers can use Master List, which allows them to fill in all the details of passengers even before the booking process starts.
Making payments using UPI can save time when compared to credit or debit cards.
Selecting stations wisely can increase the chances of getting a confirmed ticket.
These tips can help you get a confirmed ticket.
